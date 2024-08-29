Your Last Meal | A journalist and a chef fall in friendship love
Tamron Hall and Lish Steiling became fast friends at The Today Show. Their cookbook A Confident Cook aims to make you feel comfortable in the kitchen.
Emmy Award-winning journalist and talk show host Tamron Hall didn’t know she’d be gaining a chosen family member when she asked James Beard Award and Emmy Award–winning culinary producer Lish Steiling about her carrot and radish tattoos.
Tamron’s dad was the cook in the family, and when he passed, she wanted to learn how to gather friends and family for tasty meals just like he had. A Confident Cook is a collection of recipes inspired by Tamron’s and Lish’s backgrounds, plus lots of basic techniques for newbies, like how to properly fry and scramble an egg.
Then, YLM listeners share the stories behind their food tattoos!
