Your Last Meal | For singers Aly & AJ, touring is an excuse to eat

One of their favorite spots in the U.S. is Marfa Burritos, a hole-in-the-wall, family-run Texas burrito joint with a cult following. Columnist and author Gustavo Arellano joins the show to talk about what makes the long, skinny bordertown burritos so special.

How many times have you dribbled spaghetti sauce down the front of your previously clean white shirt? Aly, AJ and host Rachel Belle wonder why adults don’t wear bibs! So British food historian Pen Vogler tells us how people used to protect their clothes from stains.

Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Watch Rachel's Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!

Follow along on Instagram!