Your Last Meal | For singers Aly & AJ, touring is an excuse to eat
From burritos in Marfa, Texas, to sushi in Vancouver, B.C., the sister duo always stops for a local bite before a show. Plus, why don’t adults wear bibs?
Aly and AJ signed their first record deal when they were just 13 and 15 years old, and nearly 20 years later they’re still singing for their supper. Literally! The sisters love to eat and keep a running list of their favorite restaurants at tour destinations around the world.
One of their favorite spots in the U.S. is Marfa Burritos, a hole-in-the-wall, family-run Texas burrito joint with a cult following. Columnist and author Gustavo Arellano joins the show to talk about what makes the long, skinny bordertown burritos so special.
How many times have you dribbled spaghetti sauce down the front of your previously clean white shirt? Aly, AJ and host Rachel Belle wonder why adults don’t wear bibs! So British food historian Pen Vogler tells us how people used to protect their clothes from stains.
Subscribe to Your Last Meal on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Watch Rachel's Cascade PBS TV show The Nosh with Rachel Belle!
Follow along on Instagram!