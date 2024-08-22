Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Aly & AJ
Enjoy a few extra bites with your favorite guests, as host Rachel Belle shares fresh audio from the cutting-room floor.
This week on The Leftovers, never-before-heard audio from musicians Aly and AJ, who landed their first record deal as teenagers in 2005, and are still singing for their suppers!
Aly and AJ are bandmates and sisters who give off big BFF energy, and when it comes to food and fashion, they have a lot in common. So host Rachel Belle quizzes them to see just how much they know about each other’s culinary tastes.
