Your Last Meal | The Leftovers with Thomas Doherty

Thomas is from Scotland, but moved to the U.S. to pursue acting. When he goes back home to the U.K., his dad always cooks up a big batch of his favorite comfort food: haggis served with neeps and tatties (you can learn all about these dishes on last week’s episode of Your Last Meal!).

Eager to learn about other traditional Scottish dishes, host Rachel Belle asks Thomas about classics like cullen skink and cock-a-leekie soup, but ... Thomas is just as stumped as she is! Listen to the hijinks and learn a bit about Scottish cuisine along the way!

