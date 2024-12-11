The Elephant in the Room: Episode 2
Follow the team as they head to Bellevue for a Republican election night watch party. As results roll in, attendees share their thoughts.
Washington state, as expected, went blue in this year’s election – showing up for Kamala Harris and electing Democrats in statewide races. Still, Republicans here had a lot of enthusiasm on election night ... and it turned out to be warranted.
The GOP clinched major victories on the national stage, reelecting Donald Trump to the executive office and securing control of both chambers of Congress.
Subscribe to Northwest Reports on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Podbean.
Attendees cheer during a Washington State Republican Party election night party on November 5, 2024, in Bellevue. (David Ryder for Cascade PBS)
In the second episode of “The Elephant in the Room” – a three-part series exploring the state of Washington’s Republican party – Northwest Reports spent election night at a GOP watch party in Bellevue.
As results rolled in, attendees shared their thoughts on what draws them to the Republican Party; their perspectives on the chaos that unfolded at the 2024 Washington GOP convention in Spokane; and, of course, their feelings about Donald Trump.
Supporters wear costumes and hold a sign for Donald Trump during the Washington State Republican Party election night party in Bellevue. (David Ryder for Cascade PBS)