Podcast | Behind the scenes of ‘Mossback’ and ‘Nick on the Rocks’

In October, Cascade PBS put on a live event to celebrate 10 seasons of the beloved video series. Stephen Hegg, who’s produced past seasons of Mossback’s Northwest, interviewed host Knute Berger to give audience members a peek behind the scenes.

In this bonus episode of Mossback, Berger explains from the stage how the video series got its start, what it’s like to craft a season and the historical artifacts that bring Mossback’s Northwest to life.

Plus, the two were joined by special guest Nick Zentner of Nick on the Rocks, who made a guest appearance in the first episode of Season 10. Stay tuned for a deeper dive on everything Season 10 covers when the Mossback podcast drops new episodes in early 2025.