Podcast | Al Franken on Trump 2.0, comedy & what’s next for Dems

In a live taping of Crooked Media’s What a Day, the former U.S. senator discussed his time at SNL, his political journey and the second Trump presidency.

 / June 9, 2025
Jane Coaston and Al Franken at the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival

What a Day host Jane Coaston talks with comedian, author and former Minnesota Senator Al Franken about public policy and political comedy. (Christopher Nelson for Cascade PBS) 

Author, comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken has a unique resume. One of the original writers on Saturday Night Live, he won five Emmys, wrote several comedic books on politics and represented Minnesota as a U.S. Senator from 2009 to 2018.  

As part of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival in late May, Franken sat down with Jane Coaston, host of Crooked Media’s What a Day, to discuss his journey from comedy and television to the Senate and beyond. 

In this episode of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast, Franken and Coaston dig into Franken’s Minnesota roots and unusual career; his thoughts on the second Trump administration; the goals of his political action committee, Midwest Values PAC; and what he thinks Democrats should be talking about right now.  

This conversation was recorded on May 31, 2025. 

