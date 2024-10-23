Cascade PBS Ideas Festival

Podcast: ‘Text Me Back!’ helps us ease into the upcoming election

Co-hosts Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays remind us to laugh in this bonus episode recorded live at the Seattle Public Library on October 15. 

Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays

Text Me Back! podcast hosts Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays take a lighthearted look at what’s at stake in the November election, with special guests Naomi Ishisaka, Brett Hamil and Mariesa Bus adding their insights. Recorded live at the Seattle Public Library on October 15, 2024. (Sam Rice for Cascade PBS)

Lindy West and Meagan Hatcher-Mays join us again for another lively discussion on The Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast. 

In a special bonus episode, Cascade PBS partnered with The Seattle Public Library Foundation to put on a live podcast taping of Text Me Back! featuring West and Hatcher-Mays, who were part of the Ideas Festival lineup earlier this year.  

The conversation, moderated by Cascade PBS anchor Paris Jackson, took a lighthearted approach to the upcoming election and featured special guests Mariesa Bus, Brett Hamil and Naomi Ishisaka.  

This conversation was recorded on Oct. 15, 2024.  

About the Hosts