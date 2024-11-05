The most up-to-date ballot count for for statewide officials, ballot initiatives and, for Seattle residents, a special election for City Council. Ballots counted in the 2024 Washington election will be updated throughout the week by county election offices and the Secretary of State’s Office.

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results.

Cascade PBS is covering election results for all statewide, congressional and legislative races, plus one Seattle City Council special election and ballot initiatives. It’s too much information for one page — so we’ve split our live-results pages accordingly. Click on the story links below to view results.

For more detail, visit the Secretary of State’s election results page ; the King County election results page for the Seattle City Council race; or other county election offices for their results. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Voter Guide or find more information here.